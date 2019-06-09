Globe-trotting Pope Francis Says He Really Doesn’t Like to Travel

Pope Francis, who has made 30 foreign trips since his coronation in 2013, told a group of 4o0 children that he hates the road. The pontiff then compared traveling to the punishment a child receives if they don’t clean their plate and have to eat twice as much. “Well, I'll tell you a secret: I don't like to travel. It's true! It's true!" the pontiff said, according to the transcript released by the Holy See Press Office. “It’s true that when you travel you always find people, good people, and you learn a lot traveling. But I don't like traveling, it’s in my nature.”