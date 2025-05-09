Gloria Estefan Defends Diddy After Getting Dragged Into Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was a “kind” neighbor to live next to, Gloria Estefan told TMZ, but she says she never went to his house for any “freak offs.”

Estefan was named in one of the latest lawsuits against Combs as a witness to one of his alleged abuses at another property she owns. The Grammy-winning singer reiterated her denial of the allegations on Friday as she said that Combs spent a lot of time at home with his mother—and she never witnessed or attended any of his alleged “freak-offs.”

“He was always very kind to us,” she said. But “we never were in his house or him in ours,” she added. As for what she thinks will happen with Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Estefan said, “Who knows?”

Estefan was named in an April lawsuit by a man who claims she was in attendance at one of Combs’ infamous sex parties, which allegedly featured participants who were threatened or coerced, along with her husband Emilio, who was named a defendant in the suit.

The plaintiff claimed that Gloria attempted to get someone at the party—which he says was held at a property owned by the Estefans on Star Island—to call an ambulance for him as he was “paraded” around with a penis mask on his face and subjected to forced sexual acts. He claims this was a “punishment” from Combs to “show him what we do to snitches,” the complaint reads.

Estefan told TMZ that the man behind the claims “isn’t well in the head” and was just “throwing anyone in” to his allegations. The man claims in the suit that Estefan attempted twice to get the man an ambulance at the party, which he says was also had Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and LeBron James in attendance, before she was shushed and ushered away by Emilio. Estefan strongly denies all of the man’s claims—and her lawyers say no parties were thrown at the property in question between 2012 and 2019.

The final step of jury selection for Combs’ trial has been pushed to Monday, May 12, just before opening statements are set to begin.