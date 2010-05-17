CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    GM Out of the Red

    Big Bucks

    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    Is the auto industry about to make a comeback? General Motors Co. announced this morning it earned $865 million in the first quarter, the first quarterly profit for the giant automaker since 2007. Global revenue grew 40 percent with strong sales from its new models—a sharp climb from last year’s first quarter, when GM lost $6 billion and went into bankruptcy. On the other hand, much of GM’s profit came from layoffs, factory closings, and the billions in debt shed by bankruptcy.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal