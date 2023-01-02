GMA Anchor Robin Roberts Announces Engagement to Longtime Partner

CHEAT SHEET
Wedding bells will ring for “Good Morning America'' anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign later this year, the veteran broadcaster announced Monday. Roberts made the surprise engagement announcement on Monday during an episode of the long-running ABC morning show, saying: “We’re getting married this year. It was something we have talked about, but we had put it off.” Roberts didn’t disclose when exactly the two would tie the knot, but mentioned ongoing discussions related to wedding planning. “I want people to know, we’ve already talked about it,” Roberts added. “We’ve talked about it with our families and all that.” Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005.