‘GMA3’ Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Both Exit ABC News

The saga of GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appears to have reached its conclusion: The lovebird stars will exit ABC News, The Daily Beast has learned.

TMZ first reported on Friday that an “extremely contentious” mediation over the pair’s office romance resulted in their departure, with Holmes and Robach receiving a payout of their remaining contracts. While the negotiations are still ongoing as of Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast has confirmed that the end result will, indeed, be that both GMA3 hosts will depart from the network.

The tabloid-ready affair gobbled up headlines late last year after The Daily Mail published images of the pair getting cozy in public and private, including at an upstate New York getaway where Holmes was snapped grabbing Robach’s butt.

The star duo initially seemed unfazed by the outing, assuming their normal duties on GMA3 the following morning—giggling, bantering, and baking cookies on-air but never addressing the fledgling scandal.

At the time, Confider reported that the affair was long an “open secret” within the halls of ABC News, and that staffers blamed the network’s comms shop for allowing a one- or two-day story to spiral into a massive PR crisis.

Days later, however, the pair were “indefinitely” benched by the network, with ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly telling an editorial meeting that the affair was an “internal and external distraction.” Furthermore, the news boss told staffers the “relationship is not a violation of company policy” but urged them to focus on work rather than gossiping about the situation.

But the saga turned far more dramatic as reports emerged that Holmes had affairs with at least three women at ABC News, including producer Natasha Singh. Weeks later, he was accused of having sex with a 24-year-old junior staffer in his ABC office, with sources calling him a “predator” for his serial cheating ways.

The duo had reportedly split from their partners months before their affair was revealed, and it was later revealed that Robach has been in the process of divorcing from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. Holmes, meanwhile, in December filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, his wife of 12 years with whom he shares a child.

Robach had been with ABC News since 2012, while Holmes joined the broadcast network in 2014 after stints at MSNBC and CNN.

