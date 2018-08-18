Go Deeper on the Biggest Sagas of the Trump Era

The jury’s still out on whether the Manafort trial will be remembered for a tacky $15,000 ostrich jacket or a guilty verdict that sends one of Trump’s former aides to the slammer for decades. But one thing is certain: The trial itself is one of the biggest stories of the Trump era so far, and the Russia investigation looms large above it. Meanwhile, the president publicly criticized the trial and hailed Manafort as a “good person” even as the jury began deliberating. (Should we expect a pardon?) Whatever the next twist in the story may be, The Daily Beast’s Rabbit Hole has brought you in-depth coverage of the trial from day one, from Manafort’s questionable fashion sense to the millions in undeclared income he allegedly stowed away in foreign bank accounts. Sign up for Beast Inside to help our intrepid reporters keep up our comprehensive coverage for Manafort’s second trial in the fall.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10