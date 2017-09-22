Going 10 Rounds With Champion Bartender Kaitlyn Stewart

What do you like to drink after a shift? “It fully depends on my mood, but I generally go for a light refreshing cocktail, like a Tanqueray No. Ten Corpse Reviver.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “I love the oldies. So, anything by The Coasters or Johnny Cash.”

What’s your favorite city to drink in besides your own? “I’d have to say Toronto. I love visiting my friends who work in the city and they always take care of me with the best of hospitality.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “I’ve have many good drinks, but what always make them memorable is the atmosphere and company I’m with. On one of my first trips to Portland, Oregon, I had an amazing twist on a Bourbon Sour. The room was packed, the music was perfect and the drink was exceptional.”

What book on cocktails, spirits or food is your go-to resource? “One of my favorite go-to books is The Flavor Thesaurus. It’s just a great book to have handy when you’re feeling a bit stuck or need some ideas on which flavors to pair together.”

What cocktail was the toughest one for you to master? “ I don’t know if there was a singular cocktail that was particularly tough to master. There are certain techniques that are more difficult to master, such as the Blue Blazer. Anything that involves throwing fire is going to be tough.”

Do you ever drink cocktails with a meal? “Of course. It’s just as fun to pair cocktails with a meal as it is to pair wine with a meal.”

What drink are you most proud of creating? “I’d guess I’d have to say The Matriarch. It was the cocktail that I created to enter the first stage of the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year competition. If it wasn’t for that drink, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

What is your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “I’m a big fan of the Bulleit Boilermaker–but I tend to swap out the beer for a crisp cider.”

What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “Bar tool: a jigger. Everyday tool: a phone charger.”

Kaitlyn Stewart is the Bar Manager at Royal Dinette in Vancouver. She also recently won the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year competition where she defeated competitors from around the world.