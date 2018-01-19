Gold-Medalist Jordyn Wieber Comes Forward as Nassar Victim: He ‘Brainwashed’ Me

Jordyn Wieber, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, on Friday read a victim impact statement in court claiming she was “so brainwashed” by Dr. Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics; and that the disgraced doctor began abusing her when she was 14 years old. “I thought that training for the Olympics would be hardest thing I would ever have to do. But the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar,” she said. Wieber’s statements now contradict her October 2017 remarks to E! News stating that she “personally [hadn’t] suffered any physical assault or sexual abuse while competing as a gymnast.” Wieber is now the fourth member of the 2012 women's gymnastics team known as the “Fierce Five” to allege sexual abuse from Dr. Nassar, joining members Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney.
