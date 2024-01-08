Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Swears He Didn’t Mean to Insult Taylor Swift

Jo Koy might’ve sparked Swiftie wrath with his joke about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, but the comedian swears he wasn’t trying to be “Mean.”

Koy name-checked Swift in his opening monologue on Sunday night, during which he also threw his writers under the bus and scolded attendees for failing to laugh at his jokes. Regarding the Midnights singer, he joked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

As viewers noticed during the show, Swift did not seem to appreciate the joke; she shot Koy a cold stare and pursed her lips before sipping her champagne. Could this become our new favorite reaction meme?

After the show, Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo caught up with Koy on the red carpet of Billboard’s Globes afterparty, where the Haunted Mansion actor tried to explain himself.

“Aww, man, it was cute,” Koy told Directo. “I was just saying it was cute! I was just saying it’s less cutaways, you know what I mean? That’s all.”

Last year, the Swift effect befell the NFL when she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Swifties suddenly started watching football en masse. After a while, NFL fans started complaining about the outsized attention on Swift’s attendance at games, where the camera frequently cut away to show her cheering. At a certain point, even Kelce had to admit that although the NFL was “just trying to have fun with it,” the league might be “overdoing it a little bit, for sure.”

At the same time, Swift pushed back on the idea that she was somehow courting the attention during her Time magazine Person of the Year interview.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”