Travis Kelce Laughably Thinks NFL Is ‘Overdoing It’ on Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce might’ve left a recent Kansas City Chiefs game proudly wearing a denim Taylor Swift Easter egg, but when it comes to the NFL’s wall-to-wall coverage of his rumored girlfriend’s appearances at his games, the Chiefs tight end admits things might be getting out of hand. (Never mind his own role in stoking the frenzy.)

“Take away your feelings for Taylor—what is your opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?” Kelce’s brother, Jason, asked him during Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, New Heights—which, as Morning Consult recently pointed out, has remained at the top of podcast charts as Kelce discusses his relationship.

Kelce said that for now, he thinks “everybody’s just overwhelmed.” Although he’s having just as much fun as the next person watching Swift turn up with friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, Kelce also said the league is “overdoing it a little bit, for sure—especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

At this point, the Swift-Kelce media frenzy has become inescapable and, as with Swift relationships of yore, meticulously documented in media and on late-night TV. Sales of Kelce’s jerseys have soared by 400%, Morning Consult reports, and his podcast should keep charting—as long as he keeps talking about his rumored courtship with Swift and the ripple effects it creates in our discourse. Meanwhile, debates continue as to whether or not the relationship is even real.

Either way, Swift seems to be having a blast at the games; when she’s not palling around with Kelce’s mother, Donna, she’s usually chatting up one of the many A-list friends she’s brought with her. In addition to Jackman, Reynolds, and Lively, she’s also attended with her new BFF Sophie Turner, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, and Sabrina Carpenter.

As far as Kelce is concerned, it’s fun when the NFL offers fans a peek at the celebrities who’ve come to the game. “It brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.” At the same time, he added, “They’re not there to get thrown on TV. Because you never know—you get caught throwing a big old cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot... You just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

That might be true, but as long as Swift keeps showing up to watch Kelce play, the coverage isn’t going to die down anytime soon.