‘Marriage Story’ Tops Golden Globes Nominations With Six in Netflix-Dominated List

Read it at AP
Netflix dominated the 77th Golden Globes nomination list announced Monday morning, with Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leading the way with six nominations including best motion picture and drama. Netflix led all studios with a whopping 17 total nominations, including four films vying for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories. The five nominees for best drama film are The Irishman, Marriage Story, 1917, Joker, and The Two Popes. On the TV side of the nominations list, The Crown, Chernobyl, and Unbelievable are out in front, having received four nominations each. Ricky Gervais will return to host the awards on Jan. 5, having previously hosted them four times. Tom Hanks will receive a lifetime achievement award at the event.