Golden State Warriors Star Kevin Durant Announces He’s Signing With Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant will swap blue and gold for black and white, announcing Sunday night that he’s heading to the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Durant announced that he has agreed to sign a deal for the league maximum, a four-year $164 million deal with the Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends July 6. Durant turned down what would likely have been a five-year deal worth $221 million with the Warriors in favor of switching teams. During his three-year tenure with the team, the forward helped lead the Warriors to two NBA titles and another appearance in the finals. He recently underwent surgery to fix a ruptured achilles tendon and is expected to sit-out the entire 2019-20 NBA season. Brooklyn appears to be winning big in its free agent sweep, after reportedly gaining six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, who is leaving the Boston Celtics, and DeAndre Jordan, who is leaving the New York Knicks to head across the East River. Durant is officially announced the deal on the Instagram account of his ESPN TV Show The Boardroom.