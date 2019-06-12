Kevin Durant Has Surgery to Fix Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant confirmed Wednesday that he has undergone surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. Durant sustained the injury during Monday evening’s finals game against the Toronto Raptors after having not appeared on the court in more than a month. Durant’s return in Game 5 suggested he was ready to dominate again, scoring 11 points in 12 minutes and going 3-for-3 on his three-point attempts. But early in the second quarter, he collided with Raptors center Serge Ibaka and hobbled off the court, grabbing his right leg.

Fans and analysts have questioned whether Durant was fully ready to play on Monday, and in an Instagram post from his post-surgery hospital bed, the star explained: “I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.” It is unclear how long Durant will be sidelined, as he enters free agency, but he will certainly miss the rest of the NBA Finals series.