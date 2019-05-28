Bar Faces Boycott for Booking ‘Homophobic’ Acts During Pride Week

A Sacramento bar is stirring up controversy by booking two country rappers the weekend of June 8 and 9. The problem? The artists, Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones, have been slammed for homophobic lyrics and they’ll be performing at Goldfield Trading Post during the city’s Pride Week. There are calls for a boycott of the venue, but the owner, Bret Bair, seems unconcerned. He said he doesn’t necessarily agree with the rappers’ viewpoints but believes they have a right to express themselves. Plus, he told the Sacramento Bee, “people who are protesting this probably aren’t Goldfield customers. It’s the truth.”