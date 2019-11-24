GONE TOO SOON
Goo Hara, 28-Year-Old South Korean K-Pop Star Found Dead in Her Home
South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead in her home in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, according to the BBC. The 28-year-old was a former member of the popular K-Pop group Kara and had recently released her own solo music. The Gangnam Police Department has not released an official cause of death and only say they found the singer unresponsive in her home around 6 p.m. Sunday. She was hospitalized in May after an attempted suicide. She later apologized for causing “concerns and a commotion” for her fans. In September 2018, Hara filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend for assault and for illegally filming her and threatening to post secret pictures of her online. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Hara’s last Instagram post showed a selfie taken in bed with the caption, “Good night.”