‘Good Times’ Star John Amos, Known for Iconic Dad Roles, Dies at 84

Good Times star John Amos, known for his iconic TV and film roles as a strong Black father figure, has died. He was 84.

According to Amos’ son, K.C., the actor died of natural causes on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. shared in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Amos well well-known for playing Gordy the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Admiral Percy Fitzwallace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on The West Wing and earned an Emmy nomination for his turn as the older Kunta Kinte on Roots.

However, he is perhaps best known for his role as James Evans Sr., the husband of Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans, on the show Good Times, which was developed by Norman Lear and ran from 1974-79. Set in an inner-city Chicago apartment, the show was a spinoff of the Bea Arthur show Maude, and was the first sitcom to center on an African-American family.

