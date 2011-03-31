Google +1 Tricks Out Search

CHEAT SHEET
Google has its response to the Facebook “Like” button: The web giant is adding a “+1” button to search results, which will allow users to recommend results to their friends and peers and also potentially change the way results are ranked. Google is hoping to be able to collect personal data on users in order to better compete with Facebook over advertisers down the line. Eventually, third-party websites will be able to include “+1” buttons on their own pages.