Google Acquires Aardvark

Google is taking one more step toward becoming your entire Internet experience. After a week that saw the rollout of Google Buzz and its plans to run a service provider, the online giant acquired the social search engine Aardvark for $50 million. Aardvark, whose gimmick is providing answers to questions from people in your online social circles, was founded in 2007 in part by two veterans of the Google empire—one headed Google News and the other was responsible for Adsense, among other applications.