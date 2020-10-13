This Laptop Is 85% Off. You Read That Right.

Save 85% on a Google Pixelbook Go

With 12 hours of battery life, this lightweight Chromebook is a portability wizard. It has an HD touchscreen display, extra quiet keys, and an Intel Core m3 processor, making it a workhorse as well.

This Chromebook is 85% off. You read that right. If you didn’t know, a Chromebook is just a laptop that runs on Google’s operating system. This one is a stand-out, meant for the digital nomad. It’s lightweight, has a touch screen, and features an HD display. At a price of just $200, what else could you really ask for?

