Google Ditches China

More than two months after Google went to war with China over Internet censorship, the Web giant hopes to have found a working solution: On Monday, the search engine relaunched its Google.cn Web site from Hong Kong. By shifting its search-engine operation off the Chinese mainland, Google expects that it will no longer have to censor search results. Searches from China will be redirected to google.com.hk. It’s unclear exactly what will happen to the 600 Google employees who currently work in mainland China.