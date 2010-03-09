Google Phone a Flop?

CHEAT SHEET
Google was supposed to revolutionize the smart-phone market by selling its phone, the Nexus One, directly to consumers online. What, exactly, has gone wrong? Goldman Sachs has revised its estimate for Nexus One sales downward from 3.5 million phones sold in 2010 to just 1 million. In its first month, the Nexus One sold just 100,000 units. Goldman says Google can boost sales to 2 million in 2011 if it launches a second phone, spends more on marketing, and sells its phones in retail stores as well.