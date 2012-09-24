Google Shares Hit All-Time High

CHEAT SHEET
The international buzz over Apple’s iPhone 5 wasn’t nearly enough to dethrone Google as world’s reigning tech giant. The company’s stock hit a new all-time high of $747.28 Monday morning, surpassing its previous record from November 2007. As Google continues to dominate the search market and grow its Android mobile platform, the company’s shares have rallied 15 percent this year, thanks in large part to Apple’s smartphone competitor (the Android gained 68 percent in shares of the global smartphone market during the second quarter—four times as much as the iPhone). Google’s new market milestone comes days before the company officially celebrates its 14th birthday.