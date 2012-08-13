Google Slices Motorola’s Workforce

CHEAT SHEET
Search-engine giant Google announced that it will be cutting Motorola Mobility’s staff by about 20 percent, knocking off close to 4,000 jobs at the mobile-devices company, which it picked up in May for $12.5 billion. The majority of jobs lost will be overseas, the company said, and will involve the closing of about one third of Motorola’s facilities. Google said Monday that investors “should expect to see significant revenue variability for Motorola for several quarters”—no shock to those who have followed Motorola as it has failed to reach profitability in 14 recent quarters. In an SEC filing, the company said that it will “shift its emphasis from feature phones to more innovative and profitable devices.”