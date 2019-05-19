Google Suspends Some Business With Huawei After Trump Blacklist: Reuters

Google has stopped some business with Huawei after the Trump administration blacklisted the Chinese tech giant, Reuters reports. Google has suspended business with Huawei that grants them access to updates to Google’s Android operating system—potentially crippling Huawei’s smartphone business outside China. To do so, Google is halting business that requires the transfer of hardware, software, and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, Reuters reports. The next version of Huawei Android smartphones will also lose access to popular services including the Google Play Store and Gmail and YouTube apps.

The Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist on Thursday, enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for them to work with U.S. counterparts. The extent to which Huawei will be hurt by the blacklist is still unknown, but experts have questioned how the company can continue to operate without U.S. help.