Google Wants to Expand Human Lifespan

If Google has anything to do with it, today might be the beginning of human immortality. CEO Larry Page on Wednesday announced Calico, a new venture that will focus on health care and wellness. He wrote that technology should be used to improve lives, and said people shouldn’t “be surprised if we invest in projects that seem strange or speculative compared with our existing Internet businesses.” The firm, a company separate from Google, will focus on possibilities to expand the human life span and is the topic of this week’s upcoming Time cover story.