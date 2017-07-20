GOP Aide, Paul Behrends, Ousted After Russia Links Exposed

CHEAT SHEET
Paul Behrends, who was top aide to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, no longer works as staff director for the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee after stories at The Daily Beast and The Atlantic examined his relationship with pro-Kremlin figures. A spokesman for Rohrabacher told the Daily Beast just 24 hours earlier that there was nothing unusual about Beherends coordinating with pro-Russian voices—but by Wednesday night a House Foreign Affairs Committee spokesperson had told The Atlantic: “Paul Behrends no longer works at the committee.”