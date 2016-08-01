‘GOP Autopsy’ Co-Author Sally Bradshaw Leaves Party

Sally Bradshaw, a former top adviser to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, is leaving the Republican Party over Donald Trump and says she will vote for Hillary Clinton in Florida if the race is close. Bradshaw, who changed her party registration to unaffiliated, famously co-authored the GOP’s so-called “autopsy” report following its 2012 general-election loss, which stated that, among other things, the party needed to do better with reaching out to minority voters. “This is a time when country has to take priority over political parties,” she told CNN. “Donald Trump cannot be elected president.” She continued: “As much as I don’t want another four years of Obama’s policies, I can’t look my children in the eye and tell them I voted for Donald Trump.”
