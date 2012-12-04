GOP Blocks U.N. Treaty

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hill
The Senate on Tuesday failed to pass a U.N. treaty designed to ban discrimination against people with disabilities. The final vote tally was 61–38, which fell five votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to ratify a treaty. Eight Republicans voted with the Democrats, but most Senate GOPers opposed the bill on the grounds that it would make it easier to get abortions and make it more difficult for people to home-school disabled children. The measure was supported by President Obama and former senator Bob Dole.