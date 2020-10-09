GOP Congressman Asks U.K. Gov to Strip Harry, Meghan of Their Titles Over Election ‘Interference’
BLOODY HELL
Rep. Jason Smith (R-MI) was so incensed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s get-out-the-vote efforts that he penned a letter to Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., demanding the U.K. government strip the couple of their titles due to election “interference.” “By allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to retain their titles, and these political comments to continue, the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment,” he wrote. “I respectfully request the British Government ensure The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our election or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain.”
The Republican lawmaker took particular issue with the couple urging Americans in a joint broadcast to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity”—sentiments apparently not everyone can get behind. He accused Meghan and Harry—who have not endorsed a candidate—of “a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality.”