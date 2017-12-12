GOP Congressman Tells Trump: Mueller Probe ‘Infected With Bias’

Read it at Politico
A Florida congressman warned President Trump that Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference is “infected with bias.” Rep. Matt Gaetz—who has previously claimed Mueller is attempting a “coup d’etat”—told Politico on Tuesday that he counseled the president on the matter while aboard Air Force One last Friday ahead of Trump’s rally in Pensacola. Although Gaetz did not directly advise Trump to fire Mueller, “I did say that I was concerned that this investigation was infected with bias. He said, ‘That’s why you guys have got to do your job.’”