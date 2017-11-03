GOP Congressmen Introduce Bill to Remove Mueller From Russia Probe

Three Republican congressmen on Friday introduced a resolution calling for Robert Mueller to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert said Mueller should resign because he did not bring charges during an unrelated investigation into the Obama-era Uranium One deal while he was FBI director. Gaetz said there was evidence of corruption, despite a lack of charges. “These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised,” Gaetz said in a statement. “He must step down immediately.” Most Republican lawmakers have declared their faith in Mueller and his special counsel.