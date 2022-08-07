GOP Congresswoman Slams Severe Abortion Laws: ‘Handmaid’s Tale Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Roadmap’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized her fellow Republicans on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning for aggressively putting forward severe abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

“Handmaid's Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap,” she told NBC host Chuck Todd.

And she warned of the potential for the conservative party’s severe overreach to blow up in the GOP’s face come November—by drawing out a wave of otherwise tepid voters to vote Democrat. Her comments of course come on the heels of Tuesday’s stunning upset in Kansas, where a surprise showing of voters blocked the state’s attempt to roll back abortion rights.

“I’m staunchly pro-life,” Mace began with a caveat. “It will be an issue in November if we’re not moderating ourselves.”

“We can’t go to the far corners of the right or the far corners of the left,” she said. “Somewhere in the middle is where we’ve got to meet.”

On the TV news program, Mace stressed the need for making exceptions for women who have been victims of sexual assault, noting a traumatizing personal experience she first revealed publicly three years ago: that she was raped at 16 years old. And South Carolina’s lone congresswoman turned up the heat on her own state as well.

“In my state of South Carolina there’s legislation that would ban the word ‘abortion’ on a website or a website server. There are folks that want to ban women from traveling out of state, there are folks like in my state that want to ban abortion for women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest,” she lamented.

“The vast majority of people here are OK with some guard rails but they don’t want the extremities of either side,” she said.