GOP Faction Pushing Immigration Reform

As post-shutdown Washington begins to return to the topic of immigration reform, a conservative coalition that includes business leaders, evangelical leaders, and GOP activists is pushing for House Republicans to consider reform legislation. House Speaker John Boehner and majority leader Eric Cantor support the GOP taking up its own immigration bill since the Senate has passed comprehensive legislation. But hard-line House conservatives are digging in, saying they're in no mood to negotiate after badly losing the shutdown batle to Obama. They say they will not bow to pressure from groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform.