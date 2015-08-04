GOP Forum Focuses on Illegal Immigration

Donald Trump may have been absent, but his influence over the Republican presidential primary was not during a GOP candidate forum in New Hampshire on Monday. Each of the 11 candidates on stage touted their experience and answered rapid-fire questions, with many taking a hard line on illegal immigration and securing the U.S. border—a focal point of Trump’s campaign that has fueled his rise to a GOP frontrunner. U.S. Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida appeared via video from Washington, where they attempted to de-fund Planned Parenthood in a high-profile vote. The forum served as a preview for Thursday's first Republican debate in Cleveland, where only the top 10 GOP candidates in an aggregate of polls will face off in the nationally televised event.
