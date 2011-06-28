GOP Hopefuls Name-Drop Thatcher

GOP hopefuls keep mentioning former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the campaign trail this year. Mitt Romney just unveiled a new campaign slogan: “Obama Isn’t Working.” This is a reference to Thatcher’s famous 1978 slogan: “Labour Isn’t Working.” Newt Gingrich recently said, “As Margaret Thatcher once said, the problem with socialism is you run out of other people’s money to spend.” During the last election cycle, Mitt Romney, Fred Thompson, and Rudy Giuliani all met with Thatcher to get her blessing and approval. This time around, Sarah Palin repeatedly mentioned that she hoped to meet Thatcher, but disparaging comments about Palin by an anonymous person close to the former prime minister made a meeting seem unlikely.
