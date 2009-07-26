GOP Lawmaker Admits Affair

CHEAT SHEET
    Tennessee State Senator Paul Stanley admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with his 22-year-old intern to a state investigator, Talking Points Memo reports. According to the sworn affidavit, Stanley said he took provocative photos of the intern during their affair. The intern's boyfriend was attempting to blackmail Stanley with the photos for $10,000. The senator eventually went to the police, and the boyfriend has been charged with attempted extortion. Stanley, a conservative Republican, promotes abstinence before marriage.

