GOP Lawmaker Says He’s Nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize: ‘No One Deserves It More’

A Republican lawmaker says he is nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “No one deserves it more,” wrote House Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), in a social media post. The million-dollar Peace Prize, which has been awarded 105 times since 1901, is to be given to the person “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.” Since taking office in January, Trump has frequently threatened to take over the territory of multiple foreign countries, refusing to rule out using military force in some cases. On Tuesday, he enacted 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Canada, a country he has referred to as the 51st state and suggested he will seize using America’s economic might. Last week, he shared a deranged, AI-generated video of a reimagined Gaza, rebuilt in his honor, following repeated claims that he wants to displace its residents and take over the war-torn Palestinian enclave. Trump has also said he would consider using the U.S. Armed Forces to seize Greenland, a Danish territory, and the Panama Canal. In addition, Trump cut off military aid to Ukraine on Monday and is in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the latter of which an official warned could lead to death “on a massive scale.” While Trump would seemingly be ineligible for the prize on any of these grounds, Issa is at least qualified to nominate him: among those allowed to put forward names for the Nobel Peace Prize are members of national legislatures. Issa will have to wait nearly a year, however, as nominations for the 2025 prize closed over a month ago on Jan. 31, according to the foundation that oversees the award.
