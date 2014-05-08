GOP Likes Obama’s Pick to Lead HHS

CHEAT SHEET
You don't read this every day: Republicans were nice to a nominee of President Obama's. Sylvia Mathews Burwell drew Republican support for her nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services in front of a Senate committee Thursday. Burwell would be in charge of much of the Affordable Care Act implementation, but that doesn't trouble John McCain. “Regardless of my objections to Obamacare, the Department of Health and Human Services needs competent leadership,” he said. “I believe Ms. Burwell has the qualifications.” Burwell is the head of the White House Office of Management and Budget. Previously, she worked in the Clinton White House and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and was the head of the Walmart Foundation.