GOP Money Men: Romney, Paul, Perry

The GOP race may be getting thinner very soon. Rick Perry, Mitt Romney, and Ron Paul are apparently the only candidates with any money. The news comes as all of the candidates push before a fundraising deadline on Friday that requires them to file a three-month summary of donations. While the other candidates are broke, Romney, Perry, and Paul all have super PACs, with no limitations, supporting them. Romney is expected to raise the most money, reportedly just shy of his $18 million take from April to June. Perry will reportedly have gathered $10 million, while Paul received $1.6 million on his birthday alone. Among the other candidates, Jon Hunstman had to use $500,000 of his own money to keep hope alive, while Michele Bachmann seems to have run out of funds to produce quality web advertisements.
