GOP Now a Woman's Game?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Move over fellas, it's time to let women take the reins. The Washington Post's Kathleen Parker has advice to Republican Party leaders Thursday, after having noticed a host of women who have stepped forward to move the party ahead. "In the past few months, several conservative women have emerged as candidates and critics to challenge the notion that the GOP is the party of men. They're also putting to rest any thought that Sarah Palin is the female face of the party," Parker wrote. Who might the next candidates be? Meg Whitman and Carly Fiorina out in California. Also catching Parker’s attention are Liz Cheney and The Daily Beast's Meghan McCain.