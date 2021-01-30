GOP Pols Knew Who Taylor Greene Was—and Did Nothing

Marjorie Taylor Greene is unfit to serve. She is a danger to her colleagues and, unless her fellow Republicans expel her from Congress, they are culpable. Somebody ought to stand up and say enough.

But they won’t.

There are a few voices among House Republicans who understand and see the threat, including Liz Cheney and Steve Scalise. They take her seriously when she threatens members of Congress and when she stalks high school students, like Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg, down the street proclaiming her gun ownership and deriding him for needing armed guards.