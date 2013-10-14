GOP Pushes Trump for NY Governor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Post
Here we go. The GOP is making a push to get Donald Trump into the New York governor's race. Apparently New York's Republicans are hoping The Donald will be a contender to challenge Governor Cuomo for the New York seat. Trump responded to the effort, saying he was "very flattered," but running for office is "not something that I've ever even thought about." But also launched an attack on Cuomo, saying "people are fleeing New York" under his governance.