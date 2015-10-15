GOP Rep.: Benghazi Panel Out for Hillary

CHEAT SHEET
Another Republican congressman now says the House Select Committee on Benghazi was a partisan effort aimed at attacking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “Sometimes the biggest sin you can commit in D.C. is to tell the truth,” New York Rep. Richard Hanna said Wednesday during a radio interview, adding “there was a big part of this investigation that was designed to go after people and an individual, Hillary Clinton.” Last month, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sparked a backlash over remarks suggesting one of the committee’s aims was to damage Clinton’s presidential campaign. Clinton is scheduled to testify before the panel on Oct. 22. The committee will be interviewing top Clinton aide Huma Abedin behind closed doors on Friday, NBC News reports.