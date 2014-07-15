GOP Rep: Border Kids Are Gang Members

CHEAT SHEET
Attention, elected representatives: Calling the thousands of Central American kids seeking safety at the U.S. border “gang members” and “not children” is probably not a savvy political move. “A lot of these children… quote-unquote… ya know, the first caller mentioned it, ya know, they’re gang members. They’re gang affiliated,” Rep. Rich Nugent (R-FL) told a local radio show on Monday. “When you have those types coming across the border, they’re not children at that point. These kids have been brought up in a culture of thievery. A culture of murder, of rape. And now we are going to infuse them into the American culture. It’s just ludicrous.”