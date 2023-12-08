GOP Rep Claims Viral Row Was About Threat to Expose Daughter’s OnlyFans
WILD
Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) says a former senior aide led a threat to expose his daughter’s OnlyFans account in a “vindictive” retaliation for the aide’s firing. Speaking to Politico, Williams alleged that his former chief of staff, Michael Gordon, and former legislative director, Ryan Sweeney, attempted to get payback for their dismissals by using his 27-year-old daughter’s OnlyFans profile. His claim comes after a video emerged online showing Williams angrily confronting Gordon, saying “you fuck with my family, I’ll end every relationship you have.” Williams also told Politico that Sweeney, who filmed the encounter, said after: “Guess what, bitch? All I have to do is pay $7 to watch your daughter shove her phone up her p—y!” Both Gordon and Sweeney denied the allegations Williams made against them.