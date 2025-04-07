Politics

GOP Rep Says ‘Crazy’ Laura Loomer ‘Off the Movie Poltergeist’

CALL THE EXORCIST

“I shouldn’t say that, but she’s crazy,” Rep. Don Bacon said.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon went in on far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer Monday, saying she was right out of the horror movie Poltergeist.

On Monday’s episode of The Chuck ToddCast, host Chuck Todd asked Bacon what he thought of the recent firing of top aides after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Loomer Wednesday.

“Sometimes, I look at her and think she’s like a character in some movie,” Todd quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s right off the movie Poltergeist,” Bacon said. “I shouldn’t say that, but she’s crazy. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Trump Fires Top Aides After Laura Loomer’s Oval Office VisitLOOMERED
Liam Archacki
Far-right activist Laura Loomer.

After meeting with Loomer, Trump promptly fired six National Security Council officials, including Senior Director for Legislative Affairs Thomas Boodry, Senior Director for Intelligence Brian Walsh, and, most notably, Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.

“The president denies that she had a part in this firing, but there’s no other explanation for it,” Bacon said.

Nobody Knows Why Trump Admin Fired the NSA HeadDISMISSED
Julia Ornedo
UNITED STATES - MARCH 25: National Security Agency director Gen. Timothy Haugh testifies during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Bacon added that Haugh was “the best that we had in our military.”

“He got fired for no apparent reason other than they said he was treasonous, which is baloney, total baloney,” he said. “This guy was an American patriot.”

He further claimed that his firing set the country back on cyber operations and signal intelligence: “We’re not as good today as we were last week.”

Two GOP Reps Dare to Rebuke Trump for Zelensky MeltdownPROFILES IN COURAGE
Juliegrace Brufke
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Loomer registered her disdain for Haugh on Friday, saying, “All Biden and Obama holdovers need to be fired.”

“As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump,” she wrote. “I’m working hard to protect President Trump and the integrity of US National Security.”

In a previous version of the now-edited post, she also called both him and his deputy, Wendy Noble, “disloyal” to the president, which is “why they have been fired.”

“There are a lot of bad actors embedded all over the FBI, DOJ, NSC, NSA, DOD, and State Department,” she said in another post on Saturday.

It will “take time to hunt these people down, publicly expose them and have them fired and removed from their positions,” she added.

Bacon, a former Air Force brigadier general who served in the Air Force for nearly 30 years, expressed his shock at Haugh’s sudden firing, telling CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday that, “Frankly, he is the best that we had.”

“General Haugh is the absolute best leader in the US military to lead Cyber Command and the National Security Agency,” he said.

General Fired After Laura Loomer Launches Loyalty PurgeLOYALTY TESTER
Janna Brancolini
Laura Loomer strides off Donald Trump’s plane ahead of the ABC News Presidential Debate in September.

He added that the rapid firing of these top generals would “put us back” and “hurt us.”

“Russia and China today are laughing at us because we just fired the absolute best leaders, the most qualified guys that we spent three and a half decades preparing to have this role, and he’s gone,” Bacon said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that that decision was made without explanation, and it hurt us,” he said.

Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Orders Four Mile Military Parade for his 79th Birthday
Lauren Lewis
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
U.S. NewsTesla’s Plummeting Stock Just Hit a Level That Lutnick Said Would ‘Never’ Happen
Lauren Lewis
PoliticsThis Trump Appointee is Driving the White House Nuts
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsNewsmax Host Shocked by How Badly Trump Tariffs Tanked His Personal Wealth
Leigh Kimmins