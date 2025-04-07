GOP Rep Says ‘Crazy’ Laura Loomer ‘Off the Movie Poltergeist’

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon went in on far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer Monday, saying she was right out of the horror movie Poltergeist.

On Monday’s episode of The Chuck ToddCast, host Chuck Todd asked Bacon what he thought of the recent firing of top aides after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Loomer Wednesday.

“Sometimes, I look at her and think she’s like a character in some movie,” Todd quipped.

“She’s right off the movie Poltergeist,” Bacon said. “I shouldn’t say that, but she’s crazy. And I’ll leave it at that.”

After meeting with Loomer, Trump promptly fired six National Security Council officials, including Senior Director for Legislative Affairs Thomas Boodry, Senior Director for Intelligence Brian Walsh, and, most notably, Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.

“The president denies that she had a part in this firing, but there’s no other explanation for it,” Bacon said.

Bacon added that Haugh was “the best that we had in our military.”

“He got fired for no apparent reason other than they said he was treasonous, which is baloney, total baloney,” he said. “This guy was an American patriot.”

He further claimed that his firing set the country back on cyber operations and signal intelligence: “We’re not as good today as we were last week.”

Loomer registered her disdain for Haugh on Friday, saying, “All Biden and Obama holdovers need to be fired.”

“As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump,” she wrote. “I’m working hard to protect President Trump and the integrity of US National Security.”

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 4, 2025

In a previous version of the now-edited post, she also called both him and his deputy, Wendy Noble, “disloyal” to the president, which is “why they have been fired.”

“There are a lot of bad actors embedded all over the FBI, DOJ, NSC, NSA, DOD, and State Department,” she said in another post on Saturday.

It will “take time to hunt these people down, publicly expose them and have them fired and removed from their positions,” she added.

There are a lot of bad actors embedded all over the FBI, DOJ, NSC, NSA, DOD, and State Department. It’s going to take time to hunt these people down, publicly expose them and have them fired and removed from their positions.



— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2025

Bacon, a former Air Force brigadier general who served in the Air Force for nearly 30 years, expressed his shock at Haugh’s sudden firing, telling CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday that, “Frankly, he is the best that we had.”

“General Haugh is the absolute best leader in the US military to lead Cyber Command and the National Security Agency,” he said.

He added that the rapid firing of these top generals would “put us back” and “hurt us.”

“Russia and China today are laughing at us because we just fired the absolute best leaders, the most qualified guys that we spent three and a half decades preparing to have this role, and he’s gone,” Bacon said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that that decision was made without explanation, and it hurt us,” he said.