GOP Rep Could Forgive Trump for Rape

Blake Farenthold, a Republican congressman from Texas, was asked on MSNBC on Tuesday night whether he would revoke his endorsement of Donald Trump if the candidate said that he raped someone. “That would be bad,” Farenthold said shrugging his shoulders. “And I would have to consider—I’d consider it.” He then pivoted to a discussion of Hillary Clinton’s actions in recent years. The comments follow a tape released last Friday on which the GOP presidential nominee gloated about committing sexual assault. Farenthold later apologized in a series of tweets.