GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw ‘Wouldn’t Have Friends’ if He Held Jan. 6 Against Colleagues

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he didn’t make much of the chaos enveloping the House GOP conference over the vacant speakership—or the GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Crenshaw, who supports Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for House Speaker, touted his bonafides on State of the Union on Sunday, claiming Jordan has “become part of the solution, not part of the problem.” The statement seemed to mystify Tapper, who noted Jordan had both defied congressional subpoenas, and voted not to certify the election results on Jan. 6. But for Crenshaw, those were less than non-issues, saying several colleagues did both. “If I held that grudge, I wouldn’t have friends in the conference,” he joked. “I was on an island there.”