GOP Rep Gets Standing Ovation for Dropping Out of Speaker’s Race
TAKING ONE FOR THE TEAM
Rep. Dan Meuser dropped out of the House Speaker race Monday night at a Republican candidate forum held by the party, members in the room told CNN. Those gathered gave Meuser a standing ovation following his announcement, the network reported. There are still eight other GOP congressmen running for the role, including Reps. Jack Bergman (MI), Byron Donalds (FL), Tom Emmer (MN), Kevin Hern (OK), Mike Johnson (LA), Gary Palmer (AL), Austin Scott (GA), and Pete Sessions (TX). “I believe the House will elect a new Speaker, and I know we will be in good hands with one of our colleagues running,” Meuser posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I’ve spoken to President Trump, and he supports my decision.” He added to CNN: “I felt that it was in the best interest in the end. I came in late, I have other commitments that I want to adhere to. Largely, leading President Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania. We have great candidates, and I wrote up a plan of how to improve the speaker’s office making it a members-first office, which in the end is a people’s-first office — and a few of the candidates up there have adopted some of my ideas.”