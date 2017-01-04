GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to Visit Russia

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, one of the most pro-Russia members of Congress, is set to visit the country in an effort to explore “how we can work with the Duma,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The announcement comes just as the U.S. officially levied sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin for its role in hacking U.S. political institutions in an alleged attempt to tilt the presidential election toward Donald Trump. “We’re going to look at certain goals we can set with out Congress and the Duma,” Rohrabacher told The Post. “What could we actually set in the legislature of Russia and in Congress? Could we work together, for example, and cooperate on space activities?” Rohrabacher added that the trip will be an official visit for the House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, which he chairs. The California congressman also said he plans to discuss the fight against ISIS in the Middle East as well as the sanctions levied by the Obama administration.
